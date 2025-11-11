Shatrughan Sinha is outraged by media reports stating that his dear friend Dharmendra is no more. “I woke up to these reports and assumed them to be true as they came from reliable portals and publications. To my shock and relief, the reports were untrue. Everyone favourite Dharamji is doing well and will soon be home. Marey unke dushman.”

Shatrughan Sinha wonders who are these ‘sources’ spreading such false information. “Dharamji doesn’t have a team. So which ‘team’ confirmed his death news? This is all very distasteful.”

Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra are very close friends. They have known each closely for forty years.

“I am very fond of Dharmendra and also Hema (Malini). The three of us did one of our best film together. And that was Dulal Guha’s Dost,” said Shatruji affectionately. “We don’t get to meet as often as we’d like to. But whenever we do, it is an evening of great conversation, food and music.”

Shatruji said his Dost is a man of many talents. “Do you now Dharmendra writes beautiful poetry, and that too in Urdu? He must publish his poems. They are amazing.”

Shatruji says he always enjoys working with his Dost costar. “We’ve done other films together like Loha, Insaaniyat Ke Dushman and Zalzala. We would have also done Sholay together. But fate willed it otherwise. It is always a pleasure to work with an actor who has no feeling of one-upmanship. Dharmendra is a very confident man and artiste. He has never coveted other actors’ roles, never indulged in competitive games. There is not a malicious bone in that rugged body.”

Said Shatruji, “I wish my friend many many more years of a healthy life. He has so much to be proud of. Now his grandsons are also actors. That’s three generations of the Deols in our film industry. That is not a small achievement.”

