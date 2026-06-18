Preity Zinta has rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill locality for two years. The lease agreement starts at Rs 6 lakh per month.

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has taken a luxury apartment on rent in Mumbai's prestigious Pali Hill locality in Bandra (West). According to property registration documents accessed through CRE Matrix, the actor has entered into a two-year leave-and-license agreement for a residential property in the Art Veda building.

Preity Zinta rents apartment in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for Rs 6 lakhs per month: Report

The transaction adds another high-profile name to the list of celebrities associated with the upscale Bandra neighbourhood, which remains one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential hubs.

As per the documents, the apartment measures approximately 1,500 sq ft and also comes with a dedicated parking space of around 100 sq ft. The property has been leased from MS Union Land and Building Society Ltd.

The agreement came into effect on May 27, 2026, and will remain valid for a period of two years. Under the terms of the arrangement, Preity will pay a monthly licence fee of Rs 6 lakh during the first year. The rent will increase to Rs 6.5 lakhs per month for the second year of the lease. The documents further reveal that a security deposit of Rs 27 lakhs has been paid as part of the agreement.

Neither Preity Zinta nor the landlord was available for comment regarding the transaction.

The property development comes during an active phase in Preity Zinta's professional journey. The actor is set to return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, one of the most anticipated Hindi films of 2026.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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