The Baahubali franchise, comprising the two monumental blockbusters Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, stands as one of the most celebrated and influential brands in Indian cinema. Widely regarded as one of the most-watched Indian stories across the globe, the franchise continues to enjoy unparalleled popularity and cultural impact. After redefining box office success and setting new benchmarks worldwide, the legacy of Baahubali is now expanding further with Baahubali: The Eternal War, whose teaser has already generated tremendous buzz on an international scale. Adding another remarkable milestone to its global journey, S. S. Rajamouli is set to present the project at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival, further elevating the franchise’s worldwide stature.

Baahubali: The Eternal War heads to Annecy Film Festival, tickets for Work-in-Progress panel sold out!

With its selection at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival under the Work in Progress segment, the film stands tall as one of the very few Indian animated films to be showcased on this prestigious platform. Notably, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Flow, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2025, were also featured in the Work in Progress segment at Annecy, making this a remarkable achievement for the Baahubali franchise.

Adding to this milestone, tickets for the Baahubali: The Eternal War Work in Progress panel were snapped up within the first two minutes of bookings opening at the festival, reflecting the immense anticipation surrounding the project.

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Annecy International Animation Film Festival takes place at the last week of June in the town of Annecy, France. It's a competition between animated films of various techniques (traditional, cut-outs, claymation, CGI, etc.) classified in various categories. Throughout the festival, in addition to the competing films projected in various cinemas of the city, an open-air night projection is organized on Pâquier, in the centre of the town, amongst the lake and with the mountains. According to the topic of the festival, classic or recent films are projected upon the giant screen. On Saturday evening, all the award winners are presented.

Baahubali: The Eternal War is a two-part animated epic directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. The teaser of Part 1 has already been released, and the film is slated for release in 2027.

Also Read: S.S. Rajamouli delivers a big surprise: Teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War to be played exclusively with Baahubali: The Epic

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