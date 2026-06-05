Actor and entrepreneur Preity Zinta has ventured into the luxury jewellery space with the launch of her fine jewellery brand, Jacarti Jewellery. The actress recently inaugurated the brand’s new store in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood, with several friends from the entertainment industry attending the celebration.

Preity Zinta launches jewellery brand Jacarti; Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur join celebrations: “Mother of all selfies”

Among those present at the event were actors Celina Jaitly, Bobby Deol and Iulia Vantur. The gathering marked an important milestone for Zinta as she expands her professional portfolio beyond cinema and sports into the luxury retail sector.

Sharing moments from the launch on social media, Celina Jaitly congratulated Preity and praised the new collection. Posting a selfie from the event, she wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS PREITY. What a wonderful evening celebrating my darling friend Preity Zinta and the launch of her luxury fine jewellery brand, Jacarti Jewellery, and its beautiful new store in Bandra, Mumbai.”

Speaking about the collection, Celina added, “Preity, congratulations on this incredible milestone. The jewellery is absolutely phenomenal elegant, distinctive, and truly out of this world. Wishing you and the entire Jacarti team every success as this exciting new chapter unfolds.”

She also encouraged jewellery enthusiasts to explore the collection, writing, “Guys, if you are jewellery buffs, do go check out this stunning, dreamy collection in Bandra.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)

The actress further revealed that the evening doubled as a reunion with friends from the industry. “The evening was made even more special being reunited with Lord Bobby, my co-star from Shakalaka Boom Boom, and catching up with Jiju Gene,” she wrote, referring to Bobby Deol and Preity’s husband Gene Goodenough.

Meanwhile, singer and television personality Iulia Vantur also shared glimpses from the launch event. Congratulating Preity on her latest venture, she wrote, “Friends, diamonds, memories and laughter. I was happy to celebrate my friend Preity's new venture. She brings her sparkle in whatever she does.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iulia V Vantur (@vanturiulia)

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Preity is gearing up for a major theatrical comeback with two highly anticipated films releasing later this year: Vibe (September 18) and Lahore 1947 (August 13).

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu’s second directorial Vibe locks September 18 release; Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava join cast

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