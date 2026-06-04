The actress yet again reacted to the ongoing debate surrounding Shilpa Shinde’s admission about making false allegations after the latter posted a video recently.

The controversy surrounding Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession about making false sexual harassment allegations against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain continues to gather momentum. Days after publicly criticizing Shinde’s remarks, Hina Khan has once again shared a cryptic message on social media that many netizens believe is aimed at the actress.

Hina Khan shares cryptic note amid Shilpa Shinde controversy; says, “Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes”

Taking to her X, formerly known as Twitter, Hina posted a strongly worded note addressed to the highest offices in the country. The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many interpreting it as a response to Shinde’s recent video in which she defended her actions and addressed the criticism coming her way. Hina’s post read, “Honourable Prime Minister of India, Honourable President of India and the Law Minister of India, Kindly release all the criminals who have confessed their crimes after committing them because they have courage, because they are fighters, because they stand with truth, also because nobody supported them when they committed the crime.”



Although Hina did not mention anyone by name, the timing of the post has led many to connect it with the ongoing dispute involving Shilpa Shinde. The latest development comes shortly after Shinde released a video responding to the backlash she received following her appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

During the podcast, Shilpa admitted that she had made false sexual harassment allegations in the past against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, a revelation that triggered widespread discussion across social media and the television industry. Several celebrities and fans reacted strongly to her comments, with Hina Khan also expressing her disapproval through a lengthy social media statement.

In response, Shinde later shared a video in which she addressed her critics and maintained that she was speaking her truth. The actress also claimed that she should not be judged without understanding the circumstances behind her actions and insisted that she was prepared to face criticism for admitting her mistake.

The video further sparked debate online, with many users speculating that some of Shinde’s remarks were directed at former Bigg Boss contestants, including Hina Khan and late actor Siddharth Shukla.

Now, with Hina’s latest Instagram Story making waves online, the exchange appears far from over. While neither actress has directly named the other in their recent posts, social media users continue to dissect every statement as the controversy unfolds.

As reactions continue to pour in, the public spat has become one of the most talked-about topics in television circles, drawing attention from fans and industry insiders alike.

Also Read: Shilpa Shinde hits back at critics after her false harassment claim confession: “I fought alone then, I’m ready to fight alone today”

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