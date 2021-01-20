Bollywood Hungama

Warner Bros sets Wonka prequel for 2023 release; Paddington director Paul King to helm the project 

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory remains one of the classics of all time. Now, Warner Bros. has set the release of the Wonka requel for 2023. It will be focused on the origin story of the chocolate factory owner.

Warner Bros sets Wonka prequel for 2023 release; Paddington director Paul King to helm the project 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Wonka, which will hit theaters on March 17, 2023, hails from Paddington director Paul King and Harry Potter producer David Heyman. The studio describes it as focusing on "a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory."

Paul King and Simon Farnaby penning the new draft after Simon Rich wrote the original script. Wonka is set for March 17, 2023 release.

Gene Wilder portrayed the role of Wonka in the 1971 film, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Johnny Depp starred as the same character in Tim Burton's 2005 remake.

