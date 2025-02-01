Actor Prateik Babbar is reportedly set to marry his fiancée, actress Priya Banerjee, on Valentine’s Day 2025. The wedding will mark Prateik’s second marriage, following his previous union with filmmaker Sanya Sagar. According to reports, the couple will exchange vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee set to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day 2025: Report

The couple got engaged on February 14, 2023, and have now chosen the same special date for their wedding. As per a report in The Times of India, the ceremony will follow traditional Indian customs and is expected to take place at Prateik’s Bandra home.

A Private Celebration with Family and Friends

While the couple has yet to make an official announcement, sources suggest that they are planning a low-key yet meaningful wedding. Given Prateik's close bond with his family, the ceremony is expected to be an emotionally significant event.

Prateik, son of late actress Smita Patil and actor-politician Raj Babbar, has maintained a private approach to his personal life. His relationship with Priya Banerjee became public in 2023 when they shared their engagement news on social media.

Prateik Babbar’s Past Relationships and Career

Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar, with whom he tied the knot in January 2019. However, their relationship reportedly ended during the lockdown. Before that, Prateik was in a relationship with British actress Amy Jackson, but the couple parted ways after a year of dating.

On the professional front, Prateik was recently seen in Khwaabon Ka Jhamela alongside Sayani Gupta. He is also set to appear in Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, which is slated for an Eid 2025 release. Additionally, Prateik will feature in the Indo-UK co-production Lioness, where he plays a British Sikh named Rajdeep Singh.

Also Read: Khwaabon Ka Jhamela starring Prateik Babbar and Sayani Gupta to release on JioCinema Premium on November 8, see first poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.