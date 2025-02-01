In November last year, Nikkhil Advani and his banner Emmay Entertainment came up with the show Freedom At Midnight, which received much appreciation. It was adapted from the book of the same name by authors Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The web series showed the workings of the Indian National Congress and its leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and others towards India’s freedom from the British.

EXCLUSIVE: Nikkhil Advani’s show on revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh and others to go on floors during this period

In his upcoming show The Revolutionaries, Advani will be throwing light on the other side of the freedom movement, which is the armed revolution. The show, which will be aired on Amazon Prime Video, will be adapted from Sanjeev Sanyal’s book titled ‘Revolutionaries’. The book is based on the armed revolution carried out against the British by revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh, among others.

Sharing about the show’s status, Nikkhil Advani told Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “I start shooting The Revolutionaries at the end of February, which is an Amazon show. I have been working at it for the last year-and-a-half to two years. And there are a couple of other films and shows that Emmay Entertainment will be releasing soon. And Freedom At Midnight Season two will also release.”

Advani has been dabbling into different topics both on web and cinema. When asked about his criteria to choose subjects, he said, “Achieving success at the box office is not the most important criterion. Basically it is about being able to tell a story that nobody else is actually telling and is a difficult story to tell. Whether it is Freedom At Midnight, Rocket Boys or Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, all those are difficult stories; most people will not touch it. Those are the things that attract me to the subject.”

Advani also has a Netflix movie with Saif Ali Khan, which got postponed after the unfortunate attack on the actor last month. “Saif and I have always been in touch,” said Advani. “The thing is, whether it is Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan or Rani Mukerji, even though I may not be working with them at that point, we are always in touch because we are looking for that ideal subject to work on.”

Last year wasn’t so encouraging for Bollywood at the box office. Except Sky Force, this year too hasn’t been positive so far. When asked about his take on Hindi films struggling at the box office, Advani firmly said, “I don’t have any take on it at all. There are enough experts that claim to know so much about Bollywood, whether it is box office, what is going to do well, what the trend is, what is not going to do well, etc. I leave all those analyses to these wonderful experts that we have.”

