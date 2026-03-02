Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, have given their apartment on rent in Mumbai, with a starting monthly rent of Rs. 1.95 lakh, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) at https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The deal was officially registered in February 2026.

Sushmita Sen and her mother to earn Rs 73.76 lakhs from 3-year Mumbai rental agreement: Report

Goregaon is regarded as one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing and strategically positioned real estate destinations, known for its balanced mix of residential comfort, commercial growth, and long-term investment potential. The locality offers a diverse range of housing options, including modern high-rise apartments, integrated townships, and premium gated communities, attracting working professionals, business owners, and upwardly mobile families. Goregaon benefits from excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and the suburban railway network on the Western Line, along with seamless access to the Mumbai Metro.

It also enjoys proximity to key business districts such as Andheri, Malad, and the Bandra Kurla Complex, making daily commutes convenient for corporate executives and entrepreneurs. The presence of major commercial hubs like NESCO IT Park, Mindspace Malad, and Film City further strengthens its appeal as a residential hotspot for professionals across industries. Over the years, several members of the entertainment and business fraternity have also chosen Goregaon and its surrounding areas as their preferred residential base due to its connectivity, infrastructure, and evolving urban lifestyle.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the apartment in Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon, was rented, with a carpet area of 92.5 sq. m. (996 sq. ft.) and a total area of 115.29 sq. m. (1,241 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 18,900, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 6 lakhs.

As per Square Yards’ analysis, the lease tenure is set for a period of 36 months. The agreed monthly rent commences at Rs. 1.95 lakh for the first year and increases by 5% to Rs. 2.04 lakhs in the second year. In the final year, the rent rises by a further 5% to Rs. 2.14 lakhs. Accordingly, the cumulative rental value over the entire three-year term is Rs. 73.76 lakhs.

