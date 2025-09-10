The protests, triggered by a social media ban and fueled by anger over corruption and inequality, have turned violent with government buildings torched and casualties reported.

Prajakta Koli is deeply affected by the growing violence and unrest in Nepal, with the disturbing visuals and reports leaving her saddened. She has chosen to cancel her planned trip to the country and expressed solidarity with those suffering from the crisis.

Prajakta Koli cancels Nepal trip amid Gen Z protests and violence

On Tuesday, Prajakta shared her concern and sorrow over the ongoing unrest in Nepal through an Instagram Story. In her note, she conveyed her thoughts and extended solidarity with those impacted by the situation.

Prajakta wrote, “What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn’t the right time. Hopefully, I’ll get to see you all very soon.”

The upheaval in Nepal stems from protests led by Generation Z sparked by the government’s decision to shut down popular social media platforms for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. This move ignited widespread anger rooted in long-standing issues of corruption, nepotism, and economic marginalization of youth.

Despite the government's efforts to reverse the social media ban, protestors remain undeterred. Several sites of authority including Parliament, the President’s Office, the Prime Minister’s residence, Supreme Court, and party headquarters have been set ablaze. A particularly tragic incident led to the death of Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal. In the midst of the crisis, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned, and the Nepali Army has assumed control of security operations.

In solidarity with those affected, Prajakta’s decision underscores the gravity of the situation on the ground. Her message stands as a poignant expression of empathy and restraint during a time when “any form of celebration feels inappropriate.”

