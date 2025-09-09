Kajol is set to reprise her role as lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the second season of The Trial: Pyaar. Kaanoon. Dhokha, which begins streaming on JioHotstar from September 19, 2025. Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series will continue its blend of courtroom drama and personal conflict, with higher stakes and deeper betrayals at the center of its narrative.

EXCLUSIVE: Director Umesh Bist compares The Trial S2 with Pagglait ahead of premiere: “Both feature strong women who think differently”

This season, Noyonika faces not only challenging legal battles but also personal dilemmas that test her relationships and choices. Described as “fiercer, sharper, and emotionally charged,” Kajol’s character finds herself torn between love, ambition, and truth.

Speaking about the project, director Umesh Bist drew parallels between his earlier film Pagglait and The Trial. He said, “I’ve always been drawn to character-driven stories where the protagonist is caught in a unique, complex situation, giving me a chance to explore a web of emotions. In that sense, Pagglait and The Trial S2 are quite similar. While Pagglait deals with love and grief, The Trial navigates love and betrayal. Both feature strong women who think differently, and that naturally creates challenges. The main difference was in the narrative design of Pagglait being a feature film and The Trial a six-episode web series, but beyond that, the filmmaking process remained quite similar.”

The series continues to use courtroom cases as a backdrop to explore broader questions of morality, trust, and betrayal. Alongside Kajol, the ensemble cast includes Karanvir Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Sonali Kulkarni, Gaurav Pandey, and Alyy Khan.

The Trial: Pyaar. Kaanoon. Dhokha Season 2 will be available for streaming from September 19, 2025, on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Karanvir Sharma recalls first scene with Kajol in The Trial Season 2; says, “She is so grounded and humble”

More Pages: Pagglait Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.