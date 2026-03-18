Actor, dancer and choreographer Prabhu Deva has sold two residential apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for a total of Rs 14.80 crores, according to property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix. The apartments are located in the Minerva building, one of the city’s prominent high-rise residential towers. As per the documents, the two units are situated on the 32nd and 33rd floors and measure 1,295 sq ft each, taking the total area to 2,590 sq ft.

Prabhu Deva sells two Mahalaxmi apartments for Rs 14.80 crores: Report

Records indicate that Prabhu Deva had originally purchased the two apartments in December 2012 for a combined Rs 14.45 crores. The recent transaction shows that both units were sold for Rs 7.40 crores each to Priya Ruparel and Manju Dange.

The deal also included four parking spaces. A stamp duty of Rs 74 lakhs and a registration fee of Rs 30,000 were paid, with the transaction officially registered on March 13, 2026.

The development comes shortly after Prabhu Deva made headlines for his first live concert appearance earlier this year. In February, he performed on stage alongside his son, Rishii Ragvendar Deva, marking the latter’s introduction to a live audience. The duo performed to the popular “Petta Rap” track from Kadhalan, drawing a strong response from the crowd. The event also saw the presence of several film personalities, including Dhanush, Vadivelu, SJ Suryah, Roja, Meena and Arun Vijay, among others.

Also Read: Tamil actress Srushti Dange issues statement as she walks out of Prabhu Deva concert

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