Prabhas' Fauzi will release in theatres on December 3, 2026. The makers announced the date with a new poster featuring the actor.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is one of the most anticipated films of the year, with Prabhas headlining the project. Ever since its announcement, the film has generated tremendous excitement among audiences, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming releases. Adding to the growing anticipation, Prabhas have now announced the film's release date, 3rd December 2026, with a striking stunning poster.

Prabhas’ Fauzi locks December 3, 2026 release; makers unveil intense new poster

Taking to his social media, Prabhas has unveiled a stunning poster in which he is seen, drenched in blood, sitting atop a rock with dead bodies all around him while holding a gun. Bearing the tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone," the poster offers a glimpse into the film's intense world. He shared it with the caption: "अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fauzi (@fauzithemovie)

Fauzi marks Prabhas’ return to a grand Period Drama epic after Baahubali, promising an emotional and visually breathtaking cinematic experience. Touted as the most ambitious film ever from Mythri Movie Makers, this project brings together an extraordinary team: Prabhas x Mythri (Pushpa Makers) x Hanu (Sita Ramam Director), a collaboration being celebrated as “a union of generations” in Indian cinema.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is made under the production of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar & Bhushan Kumar produce the film. The film will be released worldwide on 3rd December, 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reacts to Rajesh Sharma’s health scare after insect bite on Fauzi sets; says, “Jaldi theek ho ja yaar”

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