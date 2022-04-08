comscore

Last Updated 08.04.2022

Post taking over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali production, Salman Khan to turn director?

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Now that Salman Khan's premium project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be produced by Salman and not Sajid Nadiadwala, there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Salman may also direct the film, or co-direct it with Farhad Samji.

Post taking over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali production, Salman Khan to turn director?

Post taking over Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali production, Salman Khan to turn director?

Sources close to the superstar Khan say he is indeed all set to direct a film very shortly. “Who do you think directs most of the films that he has done in the last 4-5 years? Not a single frame goes into the end product without Bhai’s consent. He has been sitting on the editing of every single frame of his films for a long time now,” a close producer-friend reveals.

Drawing attention to the aborted project Inshallah a source close to the aborted project says it was Salman Khan’s direct-the-director policy that created a rift with Bhansali.

Rather than ghost-direct, we now hear Salman is seriously considering directing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. And why not?

Also Read: Bombay High Court stays till May 5 on summons issued to Salman Khan on journalist’s complaint

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

