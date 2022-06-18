Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is playing a larger-than-life quintessential Hindi film hero for the first time in his career with the action entertainer Shamshera. Ranbir, who is coming to the big screen four years after he delivered the blockbuster Sanju, was set to kick start the Shamshera campaign next week as activities were meticulously planned by Yash Raj Films leading up to the trailer launch.

Post Shamshera poster leak, Yash Raj Films to rearrange Ranbir Kapoor starrer campaign

However, all those plans were dashed as the first poster of the film got leaked earlier today! Fans went into a frenzy as Ranbir’s heavily guarded look drove the internet wild. Fans and audiences have given two thumbs up to Ranbir’s look as Shamshera, calling this to be one of the hottest looks sported by an actor on screen! YRF admits to the leak and all fingers point towards a fan activation event that was recently held with Ranbir. We have confirmed information that YRF will now rejig all plans due to this development.

A YRF spokesperson confirms saying, “Yes, we have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it’s quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir’s look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point. We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run-up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

