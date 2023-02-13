comscore

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Post Jersey, Shahid Kapoor signs another film with Aman Gill; film to be based on real life story

Post Jersey, Shahid Kapoor signs another film with Aman Gill; film to be based on real life story

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Last year Shahid Kapoor was seen essaying the lead role in the remake of the South film Jersey. Directed by the original director the Gowtam Tinnanuri and bank rolled by Aman Gill, the film did not meet with the expected success at the box office. In fact, on its release Jersey considerably underperformed, with the audience failing to for a connect with the movie. Now, a year later, Shahid Kapoor, who is already making waves with his OTT series Farzi, we hear, has signed another venture with Gill.

Confirming the same a well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Yes, post Jersey Shahid Kapoor and Aman Gill will be working on a project together. Shahid has already given his nod, and the makers are gearing up to start pre-production work soon.” Ask for more details on the venture and the source continues, “The film will be a drama which is based on a real-life story. That is all that has been revealed so far. As for whose life story the film is based on, the makers and Shahid are keeping a tight lid on things.”

Back on the work front, the Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi, released on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. Created by the renowned duo Raj and DK of The Family Man fame, the series features Shahid as a con artist and Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi as a relentless cop determined to stop Shahid's character from counterfeiting currency notes.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding as the ‘Ladkiwale’; see pictures

Tags : , , , ,

