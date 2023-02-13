comscore

Last Updated 13.02.2023

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to hold a lavish wedding ceremony in the Valentine’s week; report

Sources claim that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have planned a wedding once again after they made it official in court in 2020.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Readers would recall that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic opted for an intimate wedding way back in May 2020 due to the pandemic. Now three years later, the couple, however, has now decided to renew the vows and remarry with all the rituals and ceremonies as per recent reports. They are expected to tie the knot once again but this time it will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. In fact, it is being said that the functions will kick off from February 13 onwards and will stretch through Valentine’s week.

As per Hindustan Times report, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are planning to tie the knot amidst family, friends, and relatives this week. After a rush-rush wedding in May 2020, the couple decided to plan a grand ceremony this time and the preps kick-started way back in November. Sources in this report have also stated that the couple wants to host all the ceremonies possible for their wedding because of which it took them three months to put it all together.

From mehendi to sangeet to Haldi, many pre-wedding festivities are expected to be a part of it. However, the main ceremony is expected to be a white wedding. These reports also suggest that Natasha is planning on wearing a Dolce & Gabbana pristine white gown for the D-day. The ceremonies are expected to continue until February 16.

However, the couple has not yet announced any details of the wedding. For the unversed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement in January 2020, after which the couple also announced their pregnancy. In May 2020, they tied the knot in court and later in the same year in July, they welcomed their first child and named their little boy Agastya.

Also Read: Inside Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s New Year celebration with Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic

