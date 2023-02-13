Abdu Rozik was expected to be one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The 19-year-old Tajikistan influencer had wooed his way into people’s hearts but had to quit the show owing to his work commitments outside the house. Despite his busy schedule, the contestant attended the Finale of the reality show that was held on February 12. During his interaction with superstar and the host of the show Salman Khan, who is also a good friend of Abdu’s, the latter asked him about the ongoing rumour of him entering Big Brother, UK.

Readers would be aware that Big Brother, UK is expected to be the original version of Bigg Boss. The show became famous in India after popular Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty became the first Indian to win the Big Brother. Abdu Rozik confirmed about going to the show in the recently held finale of Bigg Boss 16. A video clip of the telecast where the Tajikistan singer confirmed the news has been posted on social media by the fan-clubs of the influencer.

In the same video, Salman Khan quizzed Abdu, “I have heard a rumour about you going to Big Brother, is it true?” To which the singer immediately responded, “Yes Sir”. The banter, continued as a thrilled Salman hugged Abdu. He added, “Will you get a host like me there? Now, you will make NRI friends now and forget all about Indians.” But Abdu shook his head, adding, “No Sir. I will never forget”. Salman concluded the conversation by saying that he would make Tajikistan and India proud with his presence on the show.



Earlier we had reported that Salman Khan and Abdu Rozik also share a bond outside the Bigg Boss house. In the past, Salman had taken to social media to announce about his collaboration with Rozik for his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated for release in Eid 2023. We hear that Abdu has been a part of the film but the details have not yet been revealed.

Talking about Bigg Boss 16, the show saw MC Stan walking away with the trophy with Shiv Thakare as a runner-up. The top five finalists also included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot.

