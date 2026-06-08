A photo and video from a mystery shoot have set social media abuzz, with fans and industry insiders wondering what the unexpected collaboration could be.

A surprising collaboration appears to be brewing in Mumbai, and it has already captured the attention of both fans and industry observers. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, known for crafting some of Indian cinema's most acclaimed and emotionally resonant stories, was recently spotted directing an unexpected trio — Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte, and Ananya Panday.

Sushmita Sen, Radhika Apte and Ananya Panday spotted together with Shoojit Sircar; secret project sparks major buzz

The sighting has quickly become a talking point after a photograph and a short video from the set began circulating online. While the visuals reveal the three actors together in glamorous avatars, the exact nature of the project remains a closely guarded secret. The lack of official information has only fueled speculation, with social media users and industry insiders putting forward a variety of theories.

According to a source close to the development, the secrecy surrounding the project has become one of its biggest talking points. “Let’s be honest, what exactly is Shoojit Sircar doing with this trio? A film? An OTT anthology? A fashion meets cinema experiment? A commercial? Whatever this is, it has already got the industry curious. Adding to the mystery, everybody involved is maintaining absolute silence. No confirmation, no announcements, no leaks,” the source revealed.

The visuals that have surfaced so far showcase Sushmita, Radhika, and Ananya in sophisticated, high-fashion looks, leading many to believe that the project could be associated with a luxury or jewellery brand. However, with Shoojit Sircar at the helm, some industry watchers are also wondering whether the collaboration could extend beyond a conventional advertising campaign.

Adding to the intrigue is the unusual combination of talent. While all three actresses belong to different generations and have carved out distinct identities for themselves, they share a willingness to experiment across formats and genres. From theatrical releases to streaming platforms, each of them has built a diverse body of work that appeals to varied audiences. Reflecting on the buzz surrounding the project, the source added, “It’s too intentional to ignore.”

For now, neither Shoojit Sircar nor the actors have commented on the circulating reports. Until an official announcement arrives, the mystery continues, leaving fans eager to discover what could be one of the most unexpected collaborations of the year.

Also Read: Vikram Bhatt recalls being broke while directing Aamir Khan and dating “Miss Universe” Sushmita Sen: “Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the”

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