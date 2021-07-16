pTron, the rapidly growing Indian Digital Lifestyle and Audio Accessories brand, has signed a one-year endorsement deal with the celebrated pan India star Pooja Hegde. The popular actor will be working closely with the brand to raise awareness for pTron’s attractive portfolio and further expand their customer reach. The talent extraordinaire was chosen for her unique sense of style and her passion for excellence, which reflect the same values espoused by pTron.

Commenting on the new partnership. Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, "An embodiment of inimitable style and energy, Pooja perfectly aligns with the identity of the brand. We are pleased to welcome Pooja into pTron’s family. We are looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern and youthful chapter to the house."

The actress will star in pTron’s upcoming creative projects in delivering the message of Power, Passion, and Poise to inspire Gen Z. Known for her on-screen presence both in the North & South, this strategic association with Pooja will assist the brand’s promotions on a national level. With a humongous virtual fanbase of over 14 million people on Instagram, the new leading lady of pTron will actively help the brand in all new launches, promotions, and positive brand communication.

A tech-geek with keen interest in the latest technologies, Pooja Hegde expressed her excitement about the collaboration. "Being a tech-geek with keen interest in exploring latest technologies, I am elated to be associated with pTron as its Brand Ambassador, a brand that resonates with my music, fashion and fitness story. This is the beginning of a very exciting journey, and I can’t wait to work with pTron’s creative team in bringing out the new collections. I was delighted to try out some of the products from the upcoming collection with the edgiest features and classy designs," said Pooja Hegde.

The actress has star-studded projects lined up in her 2021 pipeline, including Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas, Bhaijaan co-starring Salman Khan, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh as the leading man, and Tamil Film Beast with Vijay Thalapathy.

Following the announcement, the actress is all geared up for the new brand campaign to promote its catalog of products across audio, smart wearables & power banks segments.

