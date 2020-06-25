Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has become quite an eye-opener for the people in both the television and film industry. The actor passed away by suicide on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked to the core. From the reports present at his Bandra apartment where the tragedy took place, it was discovered that he was suffering from depression for the past six months and had stopped taking his medicines. However, the police have been questioning his friends and family for the past 10 days and the investigation has been going on in full swing.

The police have been suspecting that the actor’s tweets might have been deleted and is planning to send a letter to Twitter to get to the bottom of this matter. Since there are no tweets after December 27, 2019, the police find it hard to believe that he was inactive on the said social media platform. The police will be sending a letter to Twitter to ask for his detailed activities in the past six months to carry the investigation further.

Sushant’s suicide was a sudden one and he did not leave a suicide note making his demise more complicated than expected since no one knows what triggered him to take this step.

