Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.06.2020 | 11:47 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Police suspects that Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets were deleted, plan to send a letter to Twitter

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has become quite an eye-opener for the people in both the television and film industry. The actor passed away by suicide on June 14, leaving the entire country shocked to the core. From the reports present at his Bandra apartment where the tragedy took place, it was discovered that he was suffering from depression for the past six months and had stopped taking his medicines. However, the police have been questioning his friends and family for the past 10 days and the investigation has been going on in full swing.

Police suspects that Sushant Singh Rajput’s tweets were deleted, plan to send a letter to Twitter

The police have been suspecting that the actor’s tweets might have been deleted and is planning to send a letter to Twitter to get to the bottom of this matter. Since there are no tweets after December 27, 2019, the police find it hard to believe that he was inactive on the said social media platform. The police will be sending a letter to Twitter to ask for his detailed activities in the past six months to carry the investigation further.

Sushant’s suicide was a sudden one and he did not leave a suicide note making his demise more complicated than expected since no one knows what triggered him to take this step.

Also Read: Throwback to when Sara Ali Khan credited her success in Kedarnath to Sushant Singh Rajput

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan starrer Vikram Vedha remake…

Paresh Rawal urges everyone to call Police…

EXCLUSIVE: "I’m super excited that…

Amit Sadh says this is not the time for…

FWICE and CINTAA ask members to stall…

Jitendra Kumar says the problem of nepotism…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification