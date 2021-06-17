Bollywood Hungama

Police complaint filed against Swara Bhasker, Twitter India among others over Ghaziabad alleged assault video  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A police complaint has been filed against actress Swara Bhasker, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, Asif Khan of Twitter India, and Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over the Ghaziabad alleged assault video. Delhi Police has launched a probe after a complaint was filed at Tilak Marg police station by advocate Amit Acharya and an FIR was filed.

According to Indian Express, "The complainant has asked the Delhi police to file an FIR against Twitter Inc, Bhasker, Maheshwari, Sherwani and a man named Arif Khan and book them under IPC sections 153 (provocation for rioting), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy)."

“These users have lakhs of followers and an official account. Knowing the fact that their tweets have an impact on society, they gave communal colours to the incident without fact-checking the truthfulness of the incident. The concerned tweets were floated across the social media with the motive of hampering peace and harmony amongst the religious groups,” the complaint read alleging that these tweets were trying to spread hate amongst religions.

Amit Acharya, in his complaint, has alleged that Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari did not remove the false tweets after knowing the incident did not have a communal angle to it. He also alleged that Twitter India did not call those tweets as “manipulated media”, a tag that the platform often uses for unconfirmed news.

ALSO READ: Actor Siddharth says ‘Hindi speaking junta’ are addressing him as ‘South Ka Swara Bhasker’; actress reacts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

