Actor-producer Will Smith is set to host and star in a new one-hour comedy variety special at Netflix. This becomes his first-ever comedy special.

According to Netflix, the variety special launches later this year. The one-hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more.

Will Smith will host and star in a variety comedy special (his first-ever!) for Netflix. Launching later this year, the hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more. pic.twitter.com/n0zGB58OEE — Netflix (@netflix) June 16, 2021

The project will be produced by Westbrook Studios. Smith will serve as an executive producer. Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, and Sahara Bushue will also serve as executive producers.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.