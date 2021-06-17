Bollywood Hungama

Will Smith to host and star in his first-ever variety comedy special for Netflix

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor-producer Will Smith is set to host and star in a new one-hour comedy variety special at Netflix. This becomes his first-ever comedy special.

Will Smith to host and star in his first-ever variety comedy special for Netflix

According to Netflix, the variety special launches later this year. The one-hour-long special will include celebrity guests, noteworthy conversation, comedic sketches, musical performances, and more.

The project will be produced by Westbrook Studios. Smith will serve as an executive producer. Westbrook Studios’ Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, and Sahara Bushue will also serve as executive producers.

ALSO READ: Will Smith to host Netflix docuseries Amend: The Fight For America, watch trailer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

