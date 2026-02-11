A Mumbai court has restrained YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, along with talent manager Deepak Char and others, from publishing or circulating any defamatory content against filmmaker Karan Johar on social media platforms. The order was passed on February 9 by Principal Sessions Judge P.G. Bhonsale in the matter titled Karan Johar v. Ajey Nagar & Ors. The plea was filed by Johar through Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the banner owned by the filmmaker.

Mumbai court restrains CarryMinati from posting defamatory content against Karan Johar

Allegations of defamatory and abusive content

In his plea, Johar claimed that the social media influencers had made defamatory statements about him in videos uploaded on YouTube. “The statements are so vulgar and abusive that they immediately needs to be taken down,” Johar’s plea stated. Counsel for Nagar argued before the court that the videos in question had already been taken down and that there was no surviving cause for Johar to approach the court.

However, Johar countered this submission, stating that although the original videos were deleted, they had already been viewed by “millions of people”. “Unknown persons are making reels of it and again circulating it in the social media,” Johar argued.

Court grants ad-interim injunction

After hearing the submissions, the court observed that prima facie it appeared that Nagar and Char had made defamatory statements and used vulgar language against Johar.

“These videos need to be taken down immediately. There should be injunction against all those who circulate and re-circulate these videos on the social media platform. This is fit case to pass ad-interim injunction orders against the defendants,” the Court held.

The court accordingly passed an order temporarily restraining content creators and others — including unnamed parties referred to as John Doe — from posting or circulating any further defamatory content against Johar until the filmmaker’s application for interim relief is finally heard.

Additionally, the court directed Meta Platforms to take down the video links flagged by Johar in the suit. The matter will now be heard further as the court considers Johar’s plea for interim relief.

