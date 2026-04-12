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Bollywood Hungama » News » PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation » PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation

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PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation

en Bollywood News PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his wishes for the recovery of veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle following news of her recent hospitalisation. The 92-year-old singer is currently undergoing treatment for exhaustion and a chest infection, according to a statement shared earlier by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation

PM Narendra Modi wishes Asha Bhosle a speedy recovery after hospitalisation

Taking to X, the Prime Minister expressed concern about her health and conveyed his support. He wrote: “Deeply concerned to hear that Asha Bhosle Ji has been admitted to hospital. Praying for her good health and a speedy recovery.”

His message comes amid widespread concern from across the film and music fraternity after initial reports about the singer’s hospitalisation surfaced earlier in the day. The clarification from her family later confirmed that she is receiving treatment for exhaustion and a chest infection, while requesting privacy as doctors continue to monitor her condition.

Several members of the film industry have also shared messages wishing her a quick recovery, reflecting the deep respect she continues to command across generations of artists and audiences.

Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential playback singers, Asha Bhosle has had a career spanning decades and thousands of recordings across languages and genres. Messages of support continue to pour in as fans and well-wishers await further updates on her health.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle hospitalised due to exhaustion and chest infection, says granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

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