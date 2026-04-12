Hours after initial reports suggested that veteran singer Asha Bhosle had been hospitalised following a cardiac episode, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an update clarifying that the 92-year-old singer is currently receiving treatment for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Asha Bhosle hospitalised due to exhaustion and chest infection, says granddaughter Zanai Bhosle

In a message posted on social media, Zanai requested privacy for the family while confirming that treatment is ongoing and that they remain hopeful about her recovery.

She wrote, “Extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.”

The clarification comes shortly after earlier reports had circulated about her hospitalisation, prompting concern among fans and members of the film and music industry. Zanai’s statement provided reassurance that the singer is under medical care and being closely monitored.

Several members of the film fraternity responded to the update with messages of support and prayers for her recovery. Anupam Kher commented, “Will pray for her good health,” while Shabana Azmi wrote, “Wishing her a quick recovery and sending you a big hug.” Sanjay Kapoor also shared his wishes, writing, “Wishing her a speedy recovery.”

Widely regarded as one of India’s most influential playback singers, Asha Bhosle has remained deeply respected across generations of listeners. News of her hospitalisation led to an outpouring of concern online, with fans continuing to share messages of support as they await further updates on her health.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle, 92, hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest: Report

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