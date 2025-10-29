A public interest litigation (PIL) petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking action against the soon-to-be-released film The Taj Story featuring actor Paresh Rawal. The film, scheduled for release on October 31, sparked heated debate following its poster, which depicts a statue of Lord Shiva emerging from the iconic Taj Mahal dome—a visual that reignites the contentious theory alleging the monument’s Hindu temple origins.

PIL filed against Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story over controversial poster depicting Lord Shiva statue

Advocate Shakeel Abbas, the petitioner, alleges that The Taj Story presents “fabricated and provocative content” about the origins of the Taj Mahal, contradicting established historical consensus and scholarly writings. The petition claims the film's speculative assertions threaten to erode public faith in history, provoke communal unrest, and potentially damage the international reputation of the Taj Mahal, which is recognized globally as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The plea urges the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to review the certification granted to the movie and instruct required cuts if necessary to safeguard communal harmony across the country. Furthermore, the PIL requests that a clear disclaimer be added to the film, clarifying that it presents a contested narrative rather than established fact.

According to the petition, the movie contains “deeply divisive scenes” that may incite communal tensions and disrupt public peace. The plea also mentions the amplification of controversial statements by political leaders and fringe groups, raising alarms over the potential for nationwide unrest.

Also Read: Paresh Rawal REACTS to The Taj Story being called “propaganda”: “It focuses solely on historical facts”

More Pages: The Taj Story Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.