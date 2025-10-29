A week ago, the Gujarati film Vash Level 2 and its Hindi-dubbed version, Vash Vivash Level 2, were released on Netflix on October 22. The move was significant as it’s rare for the streaming giant to pick up a Gujarati film. And that’s not all. Vash Level 2 has been procured by Netflix for a record price.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Netflix has paid a whopping Rs. 3.50 crores for the digital rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2. This is the highest price ever paid to a Gujarati film by an OTT platform.”

The source explained, “Netflix paid the record amount as Vash Level 2 is very well-made and has been well-received by the audience when it was released in cinemas. The makers had dubbed the film in Hindi, which also found its way into cinemas; this further motivated Netflix, as even non-Gujarati audiences had an opportunity to enjoy the film in the dubbed version. Thirdly, it belongs to the supernatural genre, which has a lot of takers globally.”

The source continued, “Another reason is that the Vash series is famous among moviegoers. It is common knowledge that the much-loved 2024 Hindi film Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyothika, was a remake of the first part, which came out in 2023. Hence, there has been a curiosity to check out the second part. And lastly, Vash recently won the Best Gujarati Feature Film Award as well as the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Janki Bodiwala at the 71st National Awards. Janki also played the same role in Shaitaan and she, too, has become recognizable. All these factors prompted Netflix to go against the norm and pay the said amount for the rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2.”

Another industry insider commented, “As per the deal, Netflix will stream the film for 3 ½ years. Moreover, Netflix will be the only platform where both versions of the film will be available exclusively for a year. A year later, the makers will have the freedom to stream their film on some other platform as well.”

A prominent producer revealed that this is a proud moment for Gujarati cinema, “Earlier, Gujarati films used to be paid on a viewership basis and used to earn less than a crore through this arrangement. Hence, the Netflix deal of Vash Level 2 is significant. If the film gets sufficient views, it’ll encourage Netflix and other platforms to buy the rights of other Gujarati films, at a handsome price. It’ll also give an impetus to Gujarati filmmakers to experiment with topics and find an audience beyond the Gujarati diaspora.”

