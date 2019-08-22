Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.08.2019 | 4:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Esha Gupta meets with accident; posts details of culprit on social media

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Esha Gupta met with a car accident in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the accident was not serious in nature and the actor reportedly did not sustain injuries. But Gupta took to social media and posted a picture of the car which hit her car.

Esha Gupta meets with accident; posts details of culprit on social media

Soon after the accident, the actress posted a picture of a car revealing the details of the number plate and tagged Mumbai Police. She wrote: “Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help.”

Mumbai Police was quick to reply and wrote back, “We have followed you. Please share your contact details on DM.” Later Esha tweeted thanking the Mumbai police for their action, though she did not mention what action was taken. She wrote: “Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you’ve been so prompt n helpful.”

Luckily Esha did not get injured and the actress was back to work as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week. She posted a bunch of pictures as she walked the ramp for fashion designer Pallavi Mohan. Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was last seen in the film Total Dhamaal.

Also Read: HOT! Esha Gupta ups the ante with her latest pink and blue BIKINI image

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut stands strong in support of…

Kapil Sharma responds after being accused of…

Ajay Devgn starrer football film finally…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja addresses the Kashmir…

Taapsee Pannu names Kangana Ranaut as an…

"Would like you to see another truth about…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification