Pen Studios unveils action-packed trailer of Romeo S3 starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh ahead of May 16 release

The newly released trailer takes viewers into the darker corners of Goa, where DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (Thakur Anoop Singh), a determined cop known for bending the rules, sets out to take down a major drug cartel. Along the way, he teams up with an investigative journalist (Palak Tiwari), whose quest for the truth puts them both on a path that could uncover deeply buried secrets.

Pen Studios unveils action-packed trailer of Romeo S3 starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh ahead of May 16 release

Packed with explosive visuals, sharp storytelling, and nail-biting action, Romeo S3 sets the stage for a massy, edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience.

The film introduces Thakur Anoop Singh as a commanding new force in the commercial action space, while Palak Tiwari takes on a bold, performance-driven role that highlights grit, intelligence, and firepower.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pen Movies (@penmovies)

Director Guddu Dhanoa brings his signature energy and larger-than-life vision to the film, making Romeo S3 one of the most anticipated action dramas of the year.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada shared, “At Pen Studios, we’ve always believed in delivering powerful stories with strong emotions and high entertainment value. Romeo S3 is exactly that - a gripping action drama with scale, style, and substance. Thakur Anoop Singh makes a solid entry into the commercial action space, and Palak Tiwari brings surprising intensity to her role. Under Guddu Dhanoa’s direction, this film has all the ingredients of a mass entertainer that connects with today’s audience.”

Guddu Dhanoa shared, “With Romeo S3, I wanted to create a hard-hitting action film rooted in today’s reality, a story about power, justice, and fearlessness. Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari brought raw intensity and honesty to their roles, and their pairing drives the narrative forward. I’m excited for audiences to experience this gripping face-off between law, truth, and a dangerous underworld.”

Thakur Anoop Singh added, “Romeo S3 is a blessing, a film that entertains with impact and heart. I’m thankful to everyone who believed in me and helped shape my journey into the world of cinema as an action hero.

Working with Guddu sir on this massy, high-octane action film has been incredible, and I hope the audience feels the energy we’ve put in.

Big thanks to Dr. Jayantilal Gada sir and Pen Studios for trusting me, not just as an actor, but as an action hero.”

Palak Tiwari expressed, “I’m really excited for the trailer to finally be out. Can’t wait for everyone to watch it and experience what we’ve created.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, and directed by Guddu Dhanoa, starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh. Pen Marudhar will release Romeo S3, which hits cinemas nationwide on 16th May 2025.

Also Read : Palak Tiwari opens up about social media ‘stalking’ for a crush: “I scrolled through 2,000 names”

More Pages: Romeo S3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.