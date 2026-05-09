Ram Charan’s much-anticipated film Peddi is gearing up for a grand trailer launch event in Bhopal on May 16, ahead of its worldwide premiere on June 3 and theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and backed by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas, the film has already generated massive excitement among audiences across the country and overseas markets.

Peddi trailer to launch in Bhopal on May 16; A. R. Rahman set for live performance

According to sources, the trailer launch event is being planned on a huge scale and is expected to be one of the biggest film celebrations of the year. The event will reportedly be attended by Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, filmmaker Sukumar, and actress Janhvi Kapoor. Adding to the excitement, music maestro A. R. Rahman is also expected to perform live during the event.

Since its announcement, Peddi has remained one of the most talked-about upcoming Indian films. The makers have consistently raised anticipation through powerful posters, teaser glimpses, and chartbuster songs. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles alongside Ram Charan.

Even before release, the film has begun setting records internationally. Advance bookings for Peddi in North America reportedly crossed the $100K mark within just four hours of opening, reflecting strong global interest in the project.

The buzz around the film further intensified after filmmaker Sukumar recently visited the sets of Peddi. Sources claim he watched portions of the film and appreciated its vision and storytelling while spending time with Ram Charan and Buchi Babu Sana.

One of the biggest highlights of the film so far has been Ram Charan’s striking transformations. The actor will reportedly be seen in two powerful avatars, first as a rugged village cricketer and later as the intense Peddi Pehlwan. Fans have praised the scale and visual presentation of the film, making every update trend heavily on social media.

The film’s music has also played a key role in building anticipation. A. R. Rahman’s track 'Chikiri Chikiri' has crossed 200 million views across platforms, while 'Rai Rai Raa Raa' has garnered over 66 million views on YouTube.

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and will be released in North India by Jio Studios following the success of films like Dhurandhar and Raja Shivaji.

Also Read: Peddi: Edit of Ram Charan starrer locked ahead of release; makers plan massive worldwide premieres from June 3

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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