Peddi music launch to take place in Bhopal on May 23 as trailer launch moves to Mumbai

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, continues to generate attention ahead of its release next month. The makers recently announced that the film’s music launch event will take place in Bhopal on May 23.

Peddi music launch to take place in Bhopal on May 23 as trailer launch moves to Mumbai

Sharing the update on social media, the team released a promotional video announcing the event and confirmed that composer A. R. Rahman is expected to perform live during the launch. The post read, “#SoundOfPeddi will echo in BHOPAL from May 23rd💥💥 Get ready for vibe of the special song and Watch A R Rahman sir perform live Peddi in cinemas worldwide on 4th June. #GetReadyForPeddi.”

The announcement comes amid increasing anticipation surrounding the film’s music and promotional material. Over the past few months, the makers have released teasers, posters and songs that have contributed to the growing conversation around the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEDDI (@peddimovie)

The film’s first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri,' composed by A. R. Rahman, received a strong response online following its release. The second track, 'Rai Rai Raa Raa,' also added to the buzz with its energetic visuals and choreography.

Earlier, the trailer launch for Peddi was expected to take place in Bhopal on May 16. However, the plans were later revised, and the trailer is now scheduled to launch in Mumbai on May 18.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers.

The film is set to premiere globally on June 3, 2026, ahead of its theatrical release on June 4. In North India, the project will be distributed by Jio Studios.

Also Read: Peddi: Trailer of Ram Charan starrer to launch in Mumbai on May 18 ahead of grand worldwide release next month

More Pages: Peddi Box Office Collection

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