Prime Video and The Viral Fever continue to strengthen their collaboration as several TVF-backed shows have emerged among the platform’s most successful Indian originals in recent years. According to an industry insider, the growing popularity of TVF content has encouraged Prime Video to explore the possibility of bringing more of the production house’s digital content from YouTube onto its streaming platform.

Is Prime Video planning bigger push for TVF content? Here’s what we know!

Sharing insights into the development, the source stated, “TVF’s Panchayat, Sapne vs Everyone S2 and others emerged as one of Prime Video’s biggest successes in recent times, the OTT giant is now looking to bring more of TVF’s content from YouTube onto its platform. Since TVF’s shows already have a massive audience base on YouTube and across their own channel, this presents a perfect opportunity for Prime Video to tap into a new market and reach a much wider audience base.”

One of the biggest success stories in the collaboration between TVF and Prime Video has been Panchayat. The rural comedy-drama, starring Jitendra Kumar, has developed a strong fan following across India and remains one of the platform’s most talked-about web series. Following the positive response to Season 3, which released in May 2024, the show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Another key title in the partnership has been Aspirants, which originally began as a YouTube release before moving to Prime Video for its second season. The series, centred around UPSC aspirants and friendship, became especially popular among younger viewers and competitive exam students. Its success has now led to the renewal of a third season.

Industry observers believe that moving more TVF content to OTT platforms could help streaming services tap into viewers who already actively engage with the company’s content online. At the same time, it may also help TVF expand the reach of its existing shows beyond YouTube audiences and strengthen its position in the premium streaming market.

Also Read: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 gets November 2026 release date; Prime Video renews fantasy epic for Season 4

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.