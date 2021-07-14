Global Citizen, on July 13, announced Global Citizen Live, an epic 24-hour global broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more.

The artists and entertainers who will participate include Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag’n’Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, and Usher, with more to be announced in coming weeks.

The once-in-a-generation 24-hour global broadcast will include simultaneous live music events featuring the world's greatest artists, activists, and world leaders at iconic locations across the globe. Cities include Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney. And even more locations, as well as location-specific details, are yet to be announced.

