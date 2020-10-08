Bollywood Hungama

Himanshi Khurana gets discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A couple of weeks back, Himanshi Khurana was tested positive for COVID-19 and was in-home quarantine. However, after her health deteriorated, she had to be rushed to the hospital for proper treatment. The Bigg Boss 13 fame actress has done many music videos since her exit from the show and contracted the virus after one such outdoor shoot.

Himanshi Khurana tests negative for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram, Himanshi Khurana informed her fans and said that she is ‘fit and fine’ with a picture where she’s seen posing in her house with a cozy set of pyjamas. She wrote, “Thanku everyone I’m fit n fine now ????????”. Himanshi Khurana fans are certainly rejoicing her recovery and Himanshi couldn’t be more grateful to them for sending a new story,

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanku everyone I’m fit n fine now ???????? Nightsuit @twinchicss

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana ???? (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana tests positive for COVID-19

