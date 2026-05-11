Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the coming-of-age drama explores friendship, healing and self-discovery through the journey of two contrasting women.

Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo are set to headline the upcoming road trip drama Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry, directed by filmmaker Kartik Chaudhry. The makers have announced that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 12, along with the official release date announcement.

Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo begin an emotional road trip in Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry; trailer to release on May 12

Positioned as a coming-of-age drama, the film is expected to focus on themes of friendship, identity and emotional healing while following the personal journeys of its lead characters. While the makers have largely kept the plot details under wraps, the film is said to revolve around two women navigating emotional baggage and discovering themselves through an unexpected road trip.

The project is backed by Sony Music India along with Maghaa Creations, Opticus Inc and Next Level Productions. The film is produced by Dinesh Soni, while Raj Singh Chaudhary serves as the creative producer. Raj Singh Chaudhary is known for writing Gulaal and directing the Netflix film Thar.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the film, director Kartik Chaudhry shared, “The idea for Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry came from my solo travels to Pondicherry in the early 2010s. Through the film, I wanted to explore not just a physical journey, but an emotional one. Heer and Sara are both quietly burdened, and their journey becomes deeply internal. I was also drawn to exploring female friendship — the honesty, vulnerability, and beauty of watching two complete opposites slowly build an unbreakable bond.”

Apart from Patralekhaa and Maanvi Gagroo, the film also stars Arif Zakaria, Nishank Verma and Shveta Salve in key roles.

The announcement has already generated curiosity among audiences, especially given the film’s focus on female friendship and emotional self-discovery set against the backdrop of a road journey. With the trailer set to arrive on May 12, viewers are expected to get their first detailed glimpse into the world of Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry ahead of its theatrical release later this month.

Also Read: Patralekhaa slams body shaming after Toaster screening; says “I have just given birth”

More Pages: Heer Sara Aur Pondicherry Box Office Collection

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