As of now, Bhumi reportedly has moved towards darker, layered projects including a courtroom drama and a film with Imran Khan.

The Royals, which quickly grabbed attention after the release of its first season, is now undergoing a major creative shift ahead of Season 2. According to recent reports, leading lady Bhumi Pednekar has exited the Netflix show as the makers plan to move the narrative away from its central romance and deeper into the complexities of the royal family drama.

Bhumi Pednekar exits The Royals Season 2 as makers shift focus from romance to royal family drama

The series, which also marked the OTT debut of veteran actor Zeenat Aman, had ended its first season on an unresolved romantic note. However, sources suggest that the second season will now focus more heavily on the larger royal universe and family dynamics that resonated strongly with viewers.

A source close to the production shared, “When you do a romance, it is the story that leads. When the show came out, what resonated [with the audience] was the family Ishaan [Khatter], Sakshi [Tanwar], Zeenat, and the world of The Royals which feels different. We left season one at an unresolved romance. There was no decision to carry it forward. There was no fight with Bhumi. The makers are simply letting the story lead forward organically in the second season.”

Season one of The Royals featured an ensemble cast including Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, among others. The lavish setting, royal backdrop, interpersonal conflicts and glamorous storytelling became one of the key highlights of the show.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar is said to be exploring projects that align more closely with the intense and layered roles she has gravitated towards in recent years. According to sources, the actress is currently in talks for a courtroom drama backed by the makers of HAQ. She is also reportedly set to star opposite Imran Khan in what insiders describe as his much-awaited comeback project for Netflix.

“The project, currently under wraps, has been in development for some time. She is also expected to begin working on Daldal 2, a project that aligns more closely with the intense space she has increasingly gravitated towards in recent years,” the source added.

Despite Bhumi’s reported exit, sources close to the production insist that The Royals Season 2 will continue organically from the foundation established in the first season, albeit with a fresh narrative direction.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar says female actors are ‘more courageous’ with scripts today : “OTT gave women their voice”

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