The incident gained momentum after videos of the team being assaulted found its way on social media.

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan faced a shocking ordeal along with the entire team of Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 during the shoot of this upcoming romantic comedy in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. According to recent reports, local miscreants attacked members of the film crew in broad daylight, exposing glaring lapses in security arrangements for film productions in the state. And now, All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued a press statement calling out this kind of behaviour.

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: AICWA condemns attack on the crew of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan starrer in Prayagraj

The incident, captured in videos that surfaced on social media over the past two days, shows the crew being assaulted while shooting on location. AICWA’s statement strongly condemned the attack, questioning how filmmakers, actors, and technicians can risk their lives in an environment where law and order are evidently compromised. The association said, “If the Uttar Pradesh Government cannot provide safety and security to those engaged in film production, then what is the purpose of promoting Noida Film City as a shooting hub?”

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, AICWA emphasized the potential impact on Uttar Pradesh’s image and the larger film industry. “Prayagraj is known worldwide for the historic Kumbh Mela, a symbol of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. But incidents like this bring shame to the city’s image on the global stage. Instead of being remembered for peace, faith, and culture, Prayagraj is now making headlines for lawlessness and attacks on film artists,” the statement read.

The association has made three urgent demands including immediate registration of an FIR against the miscreants involved in the violence, strict and foolproof security measures for all film shoots across Uttar Pradesh, and restoration of faith among producers, actors, and technicians to ensure Noida Film City does not lose its standing as a safe and reliable shooting destination. AICWA’s appeal was also directed at the Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath, urging strict action to prevent such disgraceful incidents and reassure the film fraternity about their safety in the state.

PRESS STATEMENT Date: 29th August 2025 Issued by: All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) During the shooting of the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh 2” in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, a shocking incident occurred in broad daylight where local goons attacked members of the film crew… pic.twitter.com/6nuDyBHvWn — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) August 29, 2025



Meanwhile, the film itself is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. Alongside Ayushmann and Sara, the movie stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a parallel lead role and features an ensemble cast. The production team is currently wrapping up shooting in Prayagraj, despite the security scare.

The attack raises critical questions about safety protocols on film sets, especially when high-profile stars are involved. It has sent ripples of concern across the Indian film industry, reminding authorities that robust security is indispensable to safeguard not only the talent but also the hardworking crew that brings movies to life.

