Last Updated 06.11.2019 | 2:02 PM IST

Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan’s monologue endorsing marital rape to be edited out of film

BySubhash K. Jha

The trailer of the new Kartik Aaryan comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh has evoked a mixed response. But the one dialogue that has the social media uniformly up in arms has Kartik Aaryan whining and complaining about the volume of sex in his married life.

Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” (If we ask the wife for sex, we are beggars.If we say no to the wife for sex we are tormentors and if somehow we manage to get sex from her we are rapists).

The shockingly insensitive remarks have not gone down well with the public. A section of Twitter users see this as an endorsement of marital rape. This writer tried getting in touch with Kartik and the film’s director who remained unavailable for comment.

However a source from the production team feels the dialogue will have to go. “Since Kartik Aaryan’s monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnaama was a hit they thought of doing another one this time and got carried away. The offensive monologue will be edited out of the film.”

