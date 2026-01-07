Prabhas can breathe a sigh of relief. His The Raja Saab will now open on Friday without competition from Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which was originally scheduled for release on the same day. More directly, another Tamil release this week, Parasakthi, will also open in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu without facing competition from the formidable Vijay starrer.

SCOOP: Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab to release solo; Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan postponed after CBFC refers film to Revising Committee

Jana Nayagan and its dubbed Hindi version, Jan Neta, have been postponed after running into issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This comes after the film had reportedly received an all-clear from the CBFC on December 29, with the producers being informed that Jana Nayagan would be granted a ‘UA 16+’ censor certificate.

However, on January 5, 2026, the producers were informed that the film was being referred to a Revising Committee. The CBFC cited an alleged complaint related to religious sentiments and the questionable portrayal of the armed forces as the reasons for the re-censoring.

With no immediate sign of censor clearance, the makers of Jana Nayagan took a collective decision to postpone the release.

But Vijay needn’t worry. The more the delay, the merrier the audience.

