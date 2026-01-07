In a move that solidifies her status as the ultimate Gen Z style icon, Ananya Panday is reportedly set to be announced as the new brand ambassador for Tanishq Natural Diamonds. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the actress, aligning her with one of India’s most prestigious heritage brands at a time when the diamond industry is pivoting toward a younger, fashion-forward audience.

The collaboration is expected to focus on the rarity and authenticity of natural diamonds, mirroring Ananya’s own journey of carving a unique space in the global fashion and film landscape.

The announcement follows closely on the heels of Aneet Padda being named the face of Mia by Tanishq. Padda’s recent "Precious, Every Day" campaign targeted young, independent women, celebrating self-love and everyday sparkle. By bringing Ananya into the fold for the mainline Natural Diamonds category, Tanishq appears to be strategically "padding up" its roster with youth icons to bridge the gap between traditional luxury and modern aesthetics.

Ananya is no stranger to high-profile endorsements. She currently serves as a brand ambassador for several major names, including Chanel (First-ever Indian global ambassador), Swarovski, Aurelia, Skechers, and Lakmé, among others.

While her brand value continues to soar, Ananya’s recent cinematic outing has faced a tougher road. Her latest film, the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, reunited her with Kartik Aaryan after their 2019 hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Despite the high expectations and the nostalgic "90s-style romance" vibe, the film performed poorly at the box office. Released on Christmas Day 2025, it struggled against heavy competition from the espionage thriller Dhurandhar.

