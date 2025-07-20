Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha tied the knot in 2024, and since then, Parineeti has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Now, nearly two years after their wedding, the couple is set to appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show. However, according to a report by IANS, the shoot had to be cut short after Raghav’s mother fell ill, leading to the filming being halted midway.

According to the report, Raghav’s mother was on the set of The Great Indian Kapil Show during the shoot when she suddenly began shivering. She was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention. The production team is now expected to coordinate with Raghav and Parineeti to reschedule and re-shoot the episode. As of now, there has been no further update on Raghav’s mother’s condition.

Had everything gone as planned, this would have marked Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s first joint appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The popular comedy show has previously welcomed a wide range of celebrities, including Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anurag Basu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, Pratik Gandhi, Jitendra Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, and Deepak Dobriyal.

Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila. She also has an upcoming Netflix series in the works. Though currently untitled, the project boasts a strong ensemble cast that includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni. Filming for the series has already been completed, but the title and official release date are yet to be announced.

