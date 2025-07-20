Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot, best known for directing the iconic 1978 film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan, passed away on July 20 at the age of 86. He had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for the past seven years and was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. The news of his passing was confirmed by his wife, Deepa Barot.

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot dies at 86 after battling pulmonary fibrosis

Chandra Barot’s passing has deeply shocked fans, with heartfelt tributes pouring in from across Bollywood as well. Renowned as the visionary behind one of Hindi cinema’s most stylish and iconic thrillers, his contribution to the film industry remains unforgettable.

Barot’s cinematic journey began in the 1970s as an assistant director, with early credits including films like Purab Aur Pachhim and Yaadgar (1970), Shor (1972), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974). He made his directorial debut with Don, which went on to become a massive success and remains a cult classic to this day.

Besides Don, Chandra Barot also directed Bengali films such as Aashrita (1989) and Pyar Bhara Dil (1991). Although some of his projects, including Hong Kong Wali Script and Neil Ko Pakadna...Impossible, were shelved, his vision and storytelling flair left a lasting impact.

As fans and colleagues remember the man who brought Don to life, his legacy continues to inspire generations of filmmakers. Chandra Barot’s contribution to Indian cinema will be honored with deep respect and admiration.

