Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking the first dose of vaccine for the virus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is the latest film personality to have tested positive for COVID-19. The senior actor took to his social media handle to confirm about the same.

Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID-19 days after taking the first dose of vaccine for the virus

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” he tweeted.


Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier this month and had even posted a picture of himself after taking the jab.

On the other hand, this week several Bollywood personalities like Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Milind Soman, Rohit Saraf, and Ramesh Taurani also tested positive for the virus. Celebrities like Tara Sutaria, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Ranbir Kapoor who had tested positive earlier this month have now tested negative for the same.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “These days when you watch a film you don’t know when a nude scene might show up”- Paresh Rawal

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

