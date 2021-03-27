Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals when her next Bollywood film will release

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global actress today and has a thriving career in both Bollywood and the West. She was last seen in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The actress has now confirmed that her next Bollywood film will be released next year.

On Friday, Priyanka conducted a quick Ask Me Anything session on Twitter for her fans. "What's your next upcoming bollywood movie?," asked one of her fans. While she did not provide details about the movie, she said, “Next Year!!!”


Priyanka was last seen in the Hindi film The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film also starred Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The film came out in 2019.

The actress is currently shooting in London for her upcoming Amazon series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. During the Ask Me Anything session, a fan also asked, "How is it shooting with Richard? #AskPCJ." Responding to it, Chopra Jonas wrote, "@_richardmadden is the best. So much fun @gandhirks #Citadel."


On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shooting for Text For You with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and also in Matrix 4.

ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas confidently rocked a bindi and bikini

