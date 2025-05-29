Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse, and BharatBox bring the legacy of Lord Krishna to the Metaverse

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Mythoverse, a mythology-first transmedia studio, has joined forces with BharatBox, the Indian cultural hub inside The Sandbox metaverse, to bring the timeless story of Lord Krishna into the digital age.

Launching on June 3, 2025, the project will introduce an avatar collection and immersive experience that reimagines Indian mythology for global gamers and digital natives alike.

At the heart of this initiative is producer Madhu Mantena’s vision, “To bring back Indian mythology and history, in all its glory, into the lives of young Indians.” As the founder of Mythoverse and a celebrated film producer, Mantena has long advocated for a new mythological universe — one where India’s grand epics are brought to life through film, animation, gaming, and beyond.

This launch marks the beginning of that universe in Web3. Developed in partnership with BharatBox, the experience chronicles Krishna’s journey — from the pastoral landscapes of Gokul to his legendary confrontation with Kamsa — through 2,850 unique playable avatars, spanning five rarity tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary.

The allowlist opens on May 27, with minting starting June 3, and the avatar reveal, and Krishna XP experience launching June 10. The Krishna XP will allow players to step into mythic quests, unlock secret lore zones, earn in-game rewards, and experience ancient narratives through interactive storytelling.

“This is not just about digital collectibles,” says Mantena. “It’s about storytelling for the future. Krishna represents joy, wisdom, and rebellion — qualities the world needs to engage with differently today. With BharatBox and The Sandbox, we’re merging cultural depth with gamified technology to reintroduce these stories to a new generation.”

BharatBox, a key partner in this venture, is at the forefront of bringing Indian content to The Sandbox, a globally recognized decentralized metaverse platform that has hosted experiences for Snoop Dogg, Warner Music Group, and Ubisoft. With over 75 experiences launched and 28+ Indian IPs onboarded, BharatBox has become the nucleus for Indian culture in Web3.

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox, adds: “We’re building more than a game — we’re building a cultural operating system for the metaverse. Partnering with Mythoverse enables us to honor the storytelling legacy of Indian epics, while translating them into gamified, participatory formats for global audiences.”

This project is also a milestone for The Sandbox, which continues to empower creators and studios globally to build immersive, decentralized worlds. The Krishna XP joins a growing lineup of experiences within The Sandbox that explore identity, history, and imagination — now with Indian mythology as a central pillar.

As the entertainment industry moves toward more immersive and interoperable ecosystems, this partnership positions Indian mythology not just as ancient heritage, but as future-forward culture: designed to be played, felt, and remembered.

