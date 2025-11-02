Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, passed away at the family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday. She was 89 years old and had been unwell for some time.

Pankaj Tripathi’s mother, Smt. Hemwanti Devi, passes away at 89 in Bihar

According to an official statement issued on behalf of the Tripathi family, Smt. Hemwanti Devi “left for her heavenly abode peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones.” The actor was by her side during her final moments.

The cremation took place on Saturday in Belsand, attended by close family members, relatives, and friends.

In the statement, the family expressed deep sorrow over the loss and requested privacy during this difficult time. “The Tripathi family is mourning this immense loss and humbly request everyone to keep Smt. Hemwanti Devi in their thoughts and prayers. The family also requests the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during this period of grief and allow them time to mourn in peace,” it read.

Smt. Hemwanti Devi’s passing marks a personal loss for Pankaj Tripathi, who has often spoken fondly of his roots and family in Bihar. The actor and his family are currently in Belsand for the last rites.

Also Read: LEAKED footage shows Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal back in action for Mirzapur: The Film shoot; Anjumm Shharma joins shoot in Banaras

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.