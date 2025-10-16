The world of Mirzapur is once again coming alive — this time on the big screen. After three blockbuster seasons on OTT, Excel Entertainment’s crime thriller franchise is expanding into cinema with Mirzapur: The Film, presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment.

LEAKED footage shows Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal back in action for Mirzapur: The Film shoot; Anjumm Shharma joins shoot in Banaras

The team recently began shooting in Banaras, and joining the ensemble is Anjumm Shharma, fondly known to fans as Sharad Shukla — the “Last King of Mirzapur.” Announcing his return, the actor shared a glimpse from the set on social media, writing, “Sabhi sudhijan aur bandhu jo pooch rahe the ki bhaiya aap kab aayenge .. lijiye hum aa gaye... Banaras.”

After a brief appearance in season one, Anjumm rose to prominence in the later seasons, becoming one of the key players in the power dynamics of Purvanchal. His return to the franchise has stirred curiosity among fans, especially after his character’s fate in the season three finale.

Meanwhile, leaked on-set footage from Ramnagar Fort and the streets of Varanasi has sent the internet into a frenzy. The visuals feature Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya and Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, reportedly filming one of the film’s climactic sequences. The sight of the two iconic rivals back in action has reignited excitement among fans who have followed their journey since 2018.

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Film will see the return of franchise favourites — Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) — along with Abhishek Banerjee. Following its nationwide theatrical release, the film will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories, eight weeks after its release.

Mirzapur: The Film is slated for release in 2026.

