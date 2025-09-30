Actor Mandana Karimi, best known for her role in Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, revealed on Tuesday that she was admitted to the hospital after suffering from exhaustion, dehydration, and stress. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a candid update about her health, reflecting on her hectic lifestyle and the toll it took on her body.

Mandana Karimi hospitalised due to exhaustion, dehydration, and stress; shares health update

Mandana wrote, “I’ve been on the move for days months straight flights, events, late nights, meetings, chasing deadlines and dreams. The boss-lady energy has been real. But on Friday, my body said, ‘not today.’ What I thought was my last heartbeat turned out to be exhaustion, dehydration, and stress disguised as something far scarier.”

She added that while her medical tests and scans confirmed her heart and body are fine, she realised that she had been neglecting her health for a long time. “I’ve been running on adrenaline, ignoring its whispers, waiting until it had to scream. Watching the ECO of my own heart, I couldn’t help but say, ‘thank you.’ Thank you for holding me when I push too far. Thank you for forgiving me every time I forget to slow down,” she shared.

Mandana further reminded her followers about the importance of self-care: “This post is my reminder, and maybe yours too, that strength isn’t only about powering through. It’s also about pausing. It’s about honoring the body that carries us through it all, with grace, even when we don’t. To my heart, to my body: I see you. I appreciate you. I promise to take better care.”

The actress, who rose to fame with films and her stint on reality television, has been relatively away from the big screen. She was last seen in Thar, which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

