Aakanksha Singh is the latest celebrity to bring home the newly launched Mahindra XEV 9e, joining the growing list of public figures opting for the electric SUV. The actress recently took delivery of her vehicle, choosing the Ruby Velvet shade—a bold and striking option among the several colour schemes available for the model.

Her choice adds her name to a lineup that already includes notable personalities such as Anurag Kashyap, Jaaved Jaaferi, and AR Rahman. Shared through social media posts, Singh’s new acquisition has sparked interest among fans and automobile enthusiasts alike.

Mahindra’s XEV 9e, introduced as part of the brand’s first “Born Electric” lineup alongside the BE 6, features a distinct design language. The SUV stands out with its sloped roofline, signature front fascia, and 19-inch alloy wheels. In addition to Ruby Velvet, the car is available in shades like Stealth Black, Everest White, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Desert Myst.

Inside, the SUV is equipped with a host of premium features. These include a sunroof with UV protection, an air purification system, a Harman Kardon sound setup with Dolby Atmos, and a head-up display (HUD) that integrates augmented reality. Smart connectivity is another highlight, with built-in 5G support, Amazon Alexa integration, and a cooled centre console for added convenience.

The rear seats offer a 60:40 split configuration, and the steering wheel is both telescopic and adjustable—designed for driver comfort. On the safety front, the XEV 9e is fitted with Level 2+ Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), Secure360 monitoring, six airbags, an electronic parking brake, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a driver fatigue detection feature.

